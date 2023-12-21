New non-compliance fees on January 1

What's happening?

Beginning January 1, 2024, T-Mobile is instituting three new fees for non-compliant traffic that result in a Severity-0 violation. A Sev-0, (Severity-0) represents the most harmful violation to consumers and is the highest level of escalation with which a carrier will engage with Bandwidth. This applies across all products (SMS or MMS, Short Code, Toll-Free, and 10DLC) that traverse T-Mobile's network.



The non-compliance fine(s) (USD) will be assessed for every Sev-0 violation issued as follows:

Tier 1: $2,000, for phishing, smishing, and social engineering Social Engineering refers to the practice of targeting individuals in a way that manipulates individuals to reveal private information like credit card numbers, or social security numbers.

Tier 2: $1,000, for illegal content (included content must be legal in all 50 states and federally) Illegal content includes, but is not limited to, Cannabis, Marijuana, CBD, Illegal Prescriptions, and Solicitation.

Tier 3: $500, for all other violations including, but not limited to, SHAFT Please review the T-Mobile Code of Conduct Section 5.2 for a list of all disallowed content



What do I need to know?

If traffic continues to receive Sev-0 violations, carriers maintain the right to suspend a brand and remove access to their platforms, and Bandwidth may block traffic.

What do I need to do?

Ensure that all traffic leaving your network is wanted and compliant.

We recommend you review the following resources to ensure you are following the most up-to-date messaging requirements:

Questions?

Please open a ticket with your Bandwidth Support Team or hit us up at (855) 864-7776!





