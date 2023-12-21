New non-compliance fees on January 1

New non-compliance fees on January 1Follow
What's happening?
Beginning January 1, 2024, T-Mobile is instituting three new fees for non-compliant traffic that result in a Severity-0 violation. A Sev-0, (Severity-0) represents the most harmful violation to consumers and is the highest level of escalation with which a carrier will engage with Bandwidth. This applies across all products (SMS or MMS, Short Code, Toll-Free, and 10DLC) that traverse T-Mobile's network.
The non-compliance fine(s) (USD) will be assessed for every Sev-0 violation issued as follows:
Tier 1: $2,000, for phishing, smishing, and social engineering
- Social Engineering refers to the practice of targeting individuals in a way that manipulates individuals to reveal private information like credit card numbers, or social security numbers.
Tier 2: $1,000, for illegal content (included content must be legal in all 50 states and federally)
- Illegal content includes, but is not limited to, Cannabis, Marijuana, CBD, Illegal Prescriptions, and Solicitation.
Tier 3: $500, for all other violations including, but not limited to, SHAFT
- Please review the T-Mobile Code of Conduct Section 5.2 for a list of all disallowed content
What do I need to know?
If traffic continues to receive Sev-0 violations, carriers maintain the right to suspend a brand and remove access to their platforms, and Bandwidth may block traffic.
What do I need to do?
Ensure that all traffic leaving your network is wanted and compliant.
We recommend you review the following resources to ensure you are following the most up-to-date messaging requirements:
- Messaging compliance and best practices
- Messaging fraud mitigation practices
- Section 5, “Prohibited Campaign Content,” in the T-Mobile Code of Conduct
Questions?
Please open a ticket with your Bandwidth Support Team or hit us up at (855) 864-7776!
